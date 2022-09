Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Throughout France, one of the classic sandwiches is the jambon beurre, or ham and butter sandwich. It is eaten in homes, but it travels well so it’s popular after hikes, skiing and while on trains or planes. Read more

Traditionally, it has only three ingredients so they should be the best quality you can find: the freshest baguette (French bread) that is never toasted, the highest European-style salted butter for the richest butterfat and the best thinly sliced ham. In France, they use a saltier ham, not the honey-glazed type that is popular in the U.S. You could modify it by adding slices of cornichon (French-style pickles), mustard, grated fresh horseradish or grated cheese. Make sure the butter is the richest you can find and it has to be salted. Bon appetit!

Jambon Beurre (French Ham and Butter Sandwich)

Ingredients:

• 1 6-inch piece baguette

• 4 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature

• 8 ounces thinly sliced ham

• Options: French cornichon, Comte cheese, mustard or freshly grated horseradish

Directions:

Cut baguette in half lengthwise. Spread the soft butter on each side. Place ham on top. Either cut in 1-inch slices to serve as an appetizer for four people or place ham sides together and serve as a traditional sandwich for one person. Other variations, include adding grated cheese, sliced pickles, mustard or freshly grated horseradish. Enjoy at room temperature.

Lynette Lo Tom is the author of A Chinese Kitchen, Back in the Day and Yum Yum Cha: Let’s Eat Dim Sum in Hawaii. Send your easy recipes to her: lynette@brightlightcookery.com.