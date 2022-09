Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser’s article on Hawaii’s lawsuit against “Big Oil” confirms that the science on climate change is settled (“‘Big Oil’ pushes back in Honolulu suit over climate change,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 14).

“The Chevron defendants recognize and acknowledge that climate change is a serious issue that warrants serious and meaningful national and international action,” the company said. “Indeed, the Chevron defendants support and are actively working towards today’s energy transition.”

Shell also recognized that there is a direct relationship between “the combustion of fossil fuels and climate change.” Shell further claimed the plaintiffs were aware of this fact, suggesting it was and is common knowledge.

I agree the facts are well known: The science is settled that burning fossil fuels causes climate change. No further discussion needed. Now is the time for action.

Paul Bernstein

Aina Haina

Gun carry is primarily for personal safety

Regarding the topic of being able to carry firearms in public places: The people who would feel safer are those being targeted by people who don’t follow the law.

This is not a question of whether public places would be safer (“Restrict gun carry in public places,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 11).

It’s about my safety.

People who have followed all the protocols to obtain and own a firearm to protect themselves should be allowed to carry outside their home for their safety. We are asked to follow the rules to own a legal firearm, with fingerprinting, background checks and training courses.

I have been harassed many times while walking my dog in the morning. The last thing I would want to do is use a gun to defend myself, but I don’t want to be a victim either.

Criminals would feel less comfortable trying to take advantage of a senior citizen or anyone else if they were unsure if their victims would be able to defend themselves.

I think crimes against people would drop. Criminals only target us because we look easy. The laws could change that.

Jeffrey Malone

Kapahulu

If license plate offends, simply don’t look at it

A Honolulu man asked for, paid for, and received the license plate “FCKBLM” (“Isn’t the DMV supposed to reject offensive license plates?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, Aug. 10).

The plate is now being described in the local media as “profanity to insult the Black Lives Matter” movement and the “expletive-laced license plate.” After receiving complaints, the city ordered the owner to surrender the plate. Until he does, he cannot renew his car registration and is subject to citation and seizure of his property.

OK, it’s six letters — not much for being “laced” with anything. And how many complaints does it take for you to lose your possessions? I’m offended by the big “Black Lives Matter” sign on the front of a church on the Pali Highway. But I don’t demand the church take it down.

If you’re offended by his license plate and his First Amendment rights, don’t look. It really is just that simple.

James Pritchett

McCully-Moiliili

All voting methods on Election Day needed

If every vote counts, why are 3,125 uncounted ballots not “a huge problem,” according to a retired University of Hawaii professor (“Many mailed ballots in Hawaii’s primary election weren’t tallied due to missed deadline,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 2)?

Our voting-by-mail law is misdesigned. A voter cannot vote on voting day by any of all three choices.

Only two choices are available on Election Day, but not the main one: by mail. Whoever heard of not being able to vote on Election Day, using any of the choices given? Lamenting over it is not an option. A simple postal stamp system is the solution. Every vote is crucial to all candidates, especially in close races.

Ken Chang

Kaneohe

We must remember victims, heroes of 9/11

It is important for every American to remember that on Sept. 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 innocent Americans senselessly lost their lives as a result of the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.

Yet, Sunday’s edition of the Star- Advertiser virtually ignored this infamous event. The 9/11 attacks were as significant as the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which led to the U.S. entering World War II. Like Pearl Harbor, the 9/11 attacks drew the U.S. into another war, a war on terrorism, which still challenges us to this day.

Each anniversary of 9/11 allows us to preserve the memory of the victims and honor the first responders, as well as the the men and women in uniform who have, and continue to, bravely guard our country and protect our freedom.

The media have a responsibility to help Americans to “Never Forget” 9/11, and in this case, the Star-Advertiser failed.

Al Richards

Aiea

