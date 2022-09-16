comscore Tip leads FBI to alleged Maui bribery scheme | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Tip leads FBI to alleged Maui bribery scheme

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:48 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM FBI special agent Steven Merrill, left, U.S. Attorney Clare Connors and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Sorenson and Micah Smith were at Thursday’s news conference discussing the Maui bribery case.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    FBI special agent Steven Merrill, left, U.S. Attorney Clare Connors and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Sorenson and Micah Smith were at Thursday’s news conference discussing the Maui bribery case.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Attorney Clare Connors spoke at Thursday’s news conference as FBI special agent Steven Merrill, left, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Sorenson and Micah Smith stood by.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Attorney Clare Connors spoke at Thursday’s news conference as FBI special agent Steven Merrill, left, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kenneth Sorenson and Micah Smith stood by.

Acting on a tip from a frustrated citizen, federal investigators uncovered an alleged bribery scheme and charged the former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management with taking $2 million in cash, gambling trips and casino chips to steer $19 million in contracts to a Honolulu wastewater executive’s companies. Read more

Previous Story
Travel demand creating opportunities for Hawaii hotel employees, but labor shortage persists

Scroll Up