GAME DAY BLOG: Mililani Trojans vs. Mater Dei Monarchs

Two of Hawaii’s best high school football programs will test themselves against the best in the nation this weekend.

The third annual Trinity League vs. The USA Showcase begins tonight with the first of two games as Mililani, ranked No. 3 in the state of Hawaii, plays national-No. 2 Mater Dei at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif.

Defending Open Division state champion Kahuku, ranked No. 1 in the state of Hawaii. plays national-No. 1 St. John Bosco on the same field on Saturday night.

Both Mater Dei and St. John Bosco compete in the Trinity League in Southern California.

The Trojans went 40 years without playing a game against a mainland team until the Trojans lost to Liberty (Nev.) in 2015, 76-53.

Mililani head coach Rod York, who earned his 100th career victory with the Trojans earlier this season, is 2-4 against mainland opponents in his 12-year tenure. This is the fourth trip he’s taken the team on and first since they lost at St. John Bosco 52-14 in 2018.

The Trojans are led by two-way senior Gavin Hunter, an Arizona commit, who has a team-best five touchdown receptions. Mililani is 4-1 this season with its one loss coming to Mission Viejo (Calif.), 34-21.

The Monarchs are the defending national champions while St. John Brosco last won it all in 2019.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Hawaii time.