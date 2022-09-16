comscore GAME DAY BLOG: Mililani Trojans vs. Mater Dei Monarchs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

GAME DAY BLOG: Mililani Trojans vs. Mater Dei Monarchs

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:51 pm
  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mililani warmed up for its game against defending national champion Mater Dei tonight at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif.

    BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mililani warmed up for its game against defending national champion Mater Dei tonight at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif.

  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Mater Dei warmed up first at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif., for tonight’s game against Mililani.

    BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mater Dei warmed up first at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif., for tonight’s game against Mililani.

  • BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM Panish Family Stadium, the home stadium of 2019 national champion St. John Bosco, which plays Kahuku on Saturday night, hosts tonight’s game between defending national champion Mater Dei and Mililani.

    BILLY HULL / BHULL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Panish Family Stadium, the home stadium of 2019 national champion St. John Bosco, which plays Kahuku on Saturday night, hosts tonight’s game between defending national champion Mater Dei and Mililani.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

——

Two of Hawaii’s best high school football programs will test themselves against the best in the nation this weekend.

The third annual Trinity League vs. The USA Showcase begins tonight with the first of two games as Mililani, ranked No. 3 in the state of Hawaii, plays national-No. 2 Mater Dei at Panish Family Stadium in Bellflower, Calif.

Defending Open Division state champion Kahuku, ranked No. 1 in the state of Hawaii. plays national-No. 1 St. John Bosco on the same field on Saturday night.

Both Mater Dei and St. John Bosco compete in the Trinity League in Southern California.

The Trojans went 40 years without playing a game against a mainland team until the Trojans lost to Liberty (Nev.) in 2015, 76-53.

Mililani head coach Rod York, who earned his 100th career victory with the Trojans earlier this season, is 2-4 against mainland opponents in his 12-year tenure. This is the fourth trip he’s taken the team on and first since they lost at St. John Bosco 52-14 in 2018.

The Trojans are led by two-way senior Gavin Hunter, an Arizona commit, who has a team-best five touchdown receptions. Mililani is 4-1 this season with its one loss coming to Mission Viejo (Calif.), 34-21.

The Monarchs are the defending national champions while St. John Brosco last won it all in 2019.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

 

 

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
No bail for man charged in 1972 Waikiki stabbing death

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up