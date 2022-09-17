GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football team vs. Duquesne

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

Timmy Chang is seeking his first victory as head coach when the 0-3 Hawaii football team plays host to 1-2 Duquesne in tonight’s homecoming game at the Ching Complex.

Joey Yellen, who transferred from Pittsburgh in May, will make his third consecutive start. But Brayden Schager, who started the opener against Vanderbilt and took 58 snaps against Western Kentucky, is available to play. He missed last week’s road game against fourth-ranked Michigan because of an injury. Schager has been sacked only once in 69 pass plays this season.

It also appears UH’s starting offensive line will be whole again. Left guard Stephan Bernal-Wendt, who did not play against Michigan, practiced this week.

Duquesne is an FCS program that plays in a league that limits members to the financial equivalent of 45 scholarships. The scholarship money can be coupled with other financial aid and spread to several players. Duquesne, whose campus is in downtown Pittsburgh, brought 85 players on the trip. (As an FBS member, UH can offer 85 full scholarships.)

Joe Mischler, who transferred from Ohio in 2020. He was named to the All-NEC first team for the 2021 spring season. An injury limited him to one game last year, but he regained the starting job this summer. Mischler’s favorite targets are slotback Dwayne Menders and 6-foot-3 wideouts Abdul Janneh and Rahmon Hart Jr.

