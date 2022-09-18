Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach

Honolulu police opened an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach this afternoon.

According to a police media notification, the incident occurred about 3:31 p.m. at 91-101 Papipi Road. Further details are not yet available.

It was just Sept. 8 when Honolulu police opened up an earlier second-degree attempted murder investigation for an alleged shooting in the same location. In that earlier case, police said a 44-year-old homeless man reported being shot at Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, by an unknown suspect who fled in a vehicle at about 8:50 p.m.According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department, the man sustained a gunshot wound to his groin. Paramedics treated him and took him in serious condition to a hospital.

Ewa Beach became the newest location to scale up its Weed and Seed crime reduction program in August. The multiagency program seeks to “weed out” criminals from a particular district and then “seed” communities by investing in social and economic revitalization. The program began scaling up its Chinatown and Kalihi-Palama program in July 2021 and added Pearl City/Waipahu on July 1.

This latest attempted murder investigation follows a Thursday town hall meeting convened by Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents Ewa Beach, to address the rise in crime in West Oahu. HPD Chief of Police, Arthur “Joe” Logan, and First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Thomas J. Brady spoke at the event.