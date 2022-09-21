Queen’s Medical Center to offer COVID and flu vaccinations at drive-thru event this Sunday

The Queen’s Health System is hosting another flu and COVID vaccination drive-thru event for the community this Sunday in Honolulu.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Queen’s is offering the vaccination drive-thru at The Queen’s Medical Center at Punchbowl and the neighboring parking lot of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. No appointment is needed, and doses will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who want both a flu and COVID shot, or the latter only, should go to the Queen’s Conference Center located near the corner of Punchbowl and South Beretania streets. Free parking will be available in the Physicians Office Building 3 parking structure or any other Queen’s parking garage.

Those interested in receiving a flu shot only can enter the Board of Water Supply parking lot via Lisbon Street and remain in their vehicle for their vaccination.

This is the second Sunday that Queen’s is offering a drive-thru vaccination event, following an earlier one at its Queen’s-West Oahu campus on Sept. 11.

Queen’s will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent booster, which was recently approved for emergency use by federal authorities, only. The Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for those ages 12 and older if it has been at least two months since their last vaccination shot.

The bivalent vaccines are formulated to provide protection against both the original COVID-19 strain and omicron subvariant BA.5, which is currently the dominant strain across the U.S.

In addition, the Pfizer monovalent vaccine will be offered for those that have not yet received a first or second dose for the primary series.

The high-dose flu vaccine, recommended for those 65 years of age and older, will also be available.

Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered only to those ages 5 or older.

Queen’s asks participants to bring an ID and insurance card, although insurance is not required for vaccination. Visit covid.queens.org/community-vaccination-clinic for more information.