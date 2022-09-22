Police search for suspect after shots fired at group in Kalihi-Palama

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot at a group of males in Kalihi-Palama Wednesday night.

Police said an unknown male in a red hoodie shot at the group in the 500 block of N. King Street at about 11:05 p.m. The suspect then fled in a black Toyota Camry.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.