Police search for suspect after shots fired at group in Kalihi-Palama

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot at a group of males in Kalihi-Palama Wednesday night.
Police said an unknown male in a red hoodie shot at the group in the 500 block of N. King Street at about 11:05 p.m. The suspect then fled in a black Toyota Camry.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests as of this morning.
