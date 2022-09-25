On Politics: Ige makes big pivot on Aloha Stadium, but he’s fast running out of time as governor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When observers note that Gov. David Ige has “finally made a decision” on what to do about rebuilding Aloha Stadium, they may not realize the time span for action could be as short as 70 days.

That’s all the time left in Ige’s term in office. Then after that, either the Democratic candidate, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, or the Republican, former Lt. Gov. James “Duke” Aiona, will be governor.

In Hawaii, the state Constitution calls for the newly elected governor to be sworn in at noon on the first Monday in December following the election.

It is more than a little unusual for an outgoing governor to launch what is essentially a new program with less than a half-year to implement it.

As for the old Aloha Stadium, which opened in 1975, it was closed in late 2020 for safety reasons. Since then the University of Hawaii has been left to play Division I football in front of a makeshift grandstand on the football team’s old practice field.

The 50,000-seat Aloha Stadium is officially condemned and closed, although the state’s webpage lists several events would be held there — including the Department of Transportation Construction Career Day on Thursday, the Habilitat drive- through haunted house, an Oktoberfest with beer and live music, plus the weekly swap meet. It’s a long way from when the stadium hosted the Pro Bowl.

Last week Ige scrapped the elaborate planned construction plans for a new stadium.

“We’re committed to complete construction at the site as quickly as possible,” Ige said during an appearance Wednesday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program. “Private financing is no longer necessary.”

Veteran Star-Advertiser sports columnist Dave Reardon last week reported that the governor’s sudden decision came with the promise that he will come up with a new plan “in about three weeks or sooner.”

Asked what he will do if he wins the governorship in November, Green promises he will go even faster.

“I will do what I can to accelerate whatever plan Governor Ige initiates, provided it’s also on the housing front. If the stadium is a stand-alone initiative I will add a dynamic housing component,” Green said in an interview.

Planning for a new stadium has been marked by a detailed planning process that if not producing much results, had lots of spinning wheels. It was headed up by the U.S. and Australia-based Crawford Architects that signed on a dozen consultants, ranging from Wilson Okamoto to do infrastructure studies to Honua Consulting for community outreach and cultural surveys.

Ige, armed with a newly passed state law that put Mike McCartney — a close political buddy and the director of the state economic development department — in charge of moving the stadium project forward, said he doesn’t need any more money to build the stadium.

The existing bond authorizations are fine, Ige said, and he needs just three weeks to make public his new stadium plans.

After eight tortuous years in office, Ige should not leave with just promises of a new stadium.

There are hints that the state wants another crack at the Hawai‘i Convention Center; is there time for that? What about the airports — can someone install moving sidewalks? What state project will actually lower housing prices? They are already a crippling tragedy. And there are too few Blue Ribbon schools across the state. Plus, there is still a Honolulu rail line needing to be built.

So many promises, so little time.

Richard Borreca writes on politics on Sundays. Reach him at 808onpolitics@gmail.com.