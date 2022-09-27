Attempted murder case opened after man, 42, shot on Big Island

Hawaii island police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a shooting occurred in a subdivision in Puna Monday night.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a man who was shot at the Eden Roc subdivision shortly after 9:15 p.m.

The Hawaii Police Department said a 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment.

Medics met the victim at a convenience store parking lot in Mountain View where they treated him and took him to Hilo Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. Police said his condition later improved to stable condition.

While officers responded to the initial call, police dispatch received another call from a man who reported he had been involved in a shooting outside of his residence at Waimaka O Pele Road in Mountain View.

Police said the man reported he had been shot at and then returned fire.

Police arrived and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Tipsters may also contact Det. Casey Cabral at 808-961-2384 or email him at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.