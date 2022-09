Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The change to add the area code when making local calls (“Paying long-distance fees to talk to neighbor,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 23) stems from a Federal Communications Commission order that approved “988” as the three-digit code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. All telecommunications service providers were required to ensure that dialing “988” would connect callers to this lifeline by July 16, 2022.

Hawaii is among 36 states that used the “988” prefix, so had to transition to adding the area code when making local calls. Service providers, including Hawaiian Telcom, did not initiate or benefit from this change. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services did not change nor were providers reimbursed for any costs incurred.

The goal of “988” is to make it easier for people who are in crisis to access help when they need it. For more, please see fcc.gov/988-suicide-and-crisis-lifeline.

Ann Nishida Fry

Hawaiian Telcom

Limit South Shore surf events to ensure aloha

I agree that limits should be placed on the number of South Shore surfing events on Oahu (“City might set South Shore surfing limits,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 26). It should be noted, though, that nearshore ocean waters are under the jurisdiction of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, not the counties.

County permits are for use of the beach park fronting the event surf break, not the ocean itself. And state DLNR marine event permits clearly stipulate nonexclusive use of ocean waters. Surfers and ocean users may be requested to clear an area for a surf contest, but doing so is voluntary.

No event sponsor has authorization to require anyone to clear out for a contest. This should be regularly emphasized by DLNR and the media.

That said, most folks don’t want to cause trouble or get stink eye, even if in the right. Limiting the number of events is the best way to ensure aloha in the water.

Joseph Perez

Ala Moana

Sadly, many homeless kupuna prefer streets

In response to Janet Hochberg’s letter (“Homeless kupuna need help, not talk” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 25): Before casting blame, make sure to have the whole story.

I work in health care and we’ve had the same homeless kupuna come to our facility injured by others and due to illness from general neglect. We have set them up with care homes, family willing to take them, etc., only to have them refuse and want to go back on the street.

They have come back several times due to health issues. We cannot force them into housing if they don’t want it. It’s very sad but some of these folks want to be on the streets. Yes, some do have mental illness or drug-use problems but we cannot force care on them for this, either.

It does break my heart to see kupuna on the streets. They are the most vulnerable and easily harassed, robbed and hurt. They accept limited treatment, then go right back to their “home.”

Liz Dunn

Makiki

Improve leadership, approach on erosion

The article, “Illegal structure still erected” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 23), will probably herald a spectrum of more conflicts involving nature, communities and government.

More importantly, what is imperiled is not simply homeowners preventing the loss of their homes, but it would be the increasing erosion of public trust and reliance upon the institutions, agencies and people entrusted to more promptly address situations and challenges before us.

Hopefully it is not, as University of Hawaii-Manoa coastal geologist Chip Fletcher asks, the start of a new era of “crisis of enforcement” — but instead, a time for “more executive-level and more legislative-level attention and assistance,” as expressed by Michael Cain, head of the state Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands.

Hopefully, too, Gov. David Ige, Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the city Department of Planning and Permitting’s Dawn Apuna, while not responding to questions or interview requests, can still respond to Fletcher’s question: “Is there a better government approach?”

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

It will take all of us to thwart stranger danger

On Sept. 16, Mikella Debina, 15, reportedly got kidnapped from a Big Island beach (“Missing teen found safe at Hilo restaurant,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 18). Where did everyone go?

Talking with my friend the other day, I found out that she was the victim of an attempted abduction at Lucky Strike in 2018. Where was everyone? And I, a 13-year-old Hawaii resident, have also been followed multiple times on some of the busiest streets in Waikiki. What happened to people?

We need to train people to be aware of their surroundings, not only for themselves but for others as well. If you notice something, step up. Whether you are visiting Hawaii, or live here, you need to be aware everywhere you are.

This is something that I really value, as a possible victim of any of these situations. It would make a world of difference if we could all pay attention to our surroundings just a little bit more.

Maila Shykowski

Waikiki

