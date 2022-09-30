WATCH LIVE: Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and HART leadership discuss rail project update

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to discuss an important update on the rail project.
Speakers include Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation Executive Director and CEO Lori Kahikina, HART Deputy Director and COO Rick Keene, and HART Board Chair Colleen Hanabusa.
