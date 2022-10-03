Vital statistics – Sept. 23 to 29, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 23-29

>> Parker Duane Anderson and Vinissa Monique Bamba San Nicolas

>> David Michael Atkinson and Lillian Iumi Park

>> Edward Bruce Brown Jr. and Ece Gokce Kalay

>> Tapris Alfonzo Brown Jr. and Jessee Georgene Marie Zimmerly

>> Cassandra Raelyn Castillo and James Clifford Coulter III

>> Kristen Heirani Lissant Chang and Marcus Daniel Chew

>> Amy Karen Ann Cole and Timothy Michael Burris

>> Brenda Contreras Deya and Kevin Daniel Cruz Lopez

>> Nathan Michael Corigliano and Monique Gorett Lafontan

>> Duncan Charles Cornell and Rachel Emily Richmond

>> Kyle Nathan Corrie and Snow Nicole Rainwater

>> Gabriella Marymariah Cruckshank-Dittmar and Robert Lee Crider

>> Tyler Morgan Cunnion and Sarah Jade Caffey

>> Tiffany Rose Dancel and Gregory Andrew Wetzel

>> Sarah Lynn Debolt and Paul James Dudish

>> Victor Anthony DeCosta Jr. and Theresa-­Marie Kaleialoha Kaio

>> Tywanne Marie Dennis and Robert Varico Hudson Jr.

>> Kai Anthony Digney and Lilyan Rose Gat

>> Jayme Marie Douglas and Ryan Patrick Hill

>> Andrea Tara Duncan and Russell Edward Evans

>> Richard William Gadue and Maria Mildred Amparo

>> Kelsey Kay Garland and Tucker Arnold Wentworth

>> Kamie Lynn Garner and James Christian Madson

>> Stephanie Julie Gonsalves and Adam Shane De Rego Jr.

>> Adam John Goodger and Brianna Bonney

>> Antony Kevin Hill and Claire Louise Grant

>> Nicolas Andreas Huzella Hadjou and Katherine Mari Goodman

>> Ashlynn Crystal Awapuhikealohalani Yaeko Ishikawa and Michaelangelo Vega-Ortiz

>> Gavin Tate Jennings and Skylar Dayle Williams

>> Leon Ajayi Johnson and Jazzmina Niama Moore

>> Jenny Kyung Kim and Lance Manuel Kahiwahiwa Powell

>> Timothy Ryan Lozano and Martine Daryn Hawthorne

>> Liam Patrick Lynch and Rose Marie Gaioni

>> Kentaro Pete Maeda and Yoshiko Okahiro

>> Michelle Teresa Martinez and Justin Thomas Jefferies

>> Stephanie Rose McCormack and Brent Mitchell Donenfeld

>> Hunter-Lee Bonita Kamakamaeu‘ilani Meyers and Jordan Perry Kamaluonalani Bullard

>> Justin Nicholas Miller and Danielle Dominique Keller

>> Jeffrey Gordon Myall and Alexis Bernice Noreen Lemay

>> Alice Christina Nalbandian and Brandon Michael Pierce

>> Amanda Kathleen Nelis and Edward Thomas Hartman

>> Cathy Nguyen and Andrew Johnathan Barron

>> Thomas Anthony Wilis Oakheart and Marissa Nohara Catoto

>> Kenia Estefani Orellana and Carlos Steven Velasquez-Hernandez

>> Matthew Makalii Oshima and Elizabeth Milai Harada Yoshikawa

>> Kristina Rae Paulhus and Matthew Maurice Bedard

>> Sheena Mae Raquedan Ragmac and Rexelle Mars Labuguen Alonzo

>> Kelsey Lee Reynolds and Zachary Michael Timko

>> Samuel Cornelius Rodgers and Erica Celeste Rothkopf

>> Hannah Carmila Sackett and Mckenna Louise Hollingsworth

>> Brittany Anne Siguenza and Elijah Teizn Beck Cruz

>> Matthew Kennedy Stine and Amy Elizabeth Higham

>> Destiny Trujillo and Weston Phillip Sarver

>> Alex Michael Uehara and Jaslyne Alyssa Kam

>> Hector Vasquez Jr. and Clarissa Lynette Cruz

>> Raul Armando Vazquez and Loren Brooke Castaneda

>> Sarah Jane Vines and Matthew Joseph Brownson

>> Myia Munee Weaver and Austin Reece Booth

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 23-29

>> Shia Areum Agapay

>> Lokela Kamana Ken Bannister

>> Gunner Warren Kekoa Bess

>> Thomas Keshawn Bethea

>> Leia Naomi Boulware

>> Vibe Raya Aiko Burke

>> Jett Jay Keanu Mamoru Camlin

>> Sawyer James Guest

>> Bella Rose Ramos Hernandez

>> Kaexara Malina Ishibashi

>> Hedy Liu

>> Luna Rosa Esteli Mendez

>> Naea Ealakalehuamamomaikahalawaiikaponili‘ula Elfriede Kupahu Miyaki

>> Alexander David Mosychuk

>> Keahonui ‘A‘ali‘ikumakani Nunies

>> Skylar Raelee Pittis

>> Garrett Ellis Reaves

>> Luca Binx Ruybal

>> Ozzy Luis Ikaika Swenson-Stewart

>> Aero Keanu Taylor

>> Riley Drew Valix

>> Quincy Diego Van Antwerp Jr.

>> Madilyn Helen Vest