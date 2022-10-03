Vital statistics – Sept. 23 to 29, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 23-29
>> Parker Duane Anderson and Vinissa Monique Bamba San Nicolas
>> David Michael Atkinson and Lillian Iumi Park
>> Edward Bruce Brown Jr. and Ece Gokce Kalay
>> Tapris Alfonzo Brown Jr. and Jessee Georgene Marie Zimmerly
>> Cassandra Raelyn Castillo and James Clifford Coulter III
>> Kristen Heirani Lissant Chang and Marcus Daniel Chew
>> Amy Karen Ann Cole and Timothy Michael Burris
>> Brenda Contreras Deya and Kevin Daniel Cruz Lopez
>> Nathan Michael Corigliano and Monique Gorett Lafontan
>> Duncan Charles Cornell and Rachel Emily Richmond
>> Kyle Nathan Corrie and Snow Nicole Rainwater
>> Gabriella Marymariah Cruckshank-Dittmar and Robert Lee Crider
>> Tyler Morgan Cunnion and Sarah Jade Caffey
>> Tiffany Rose Dancel and Gregory Andrew Wetzel
>> Sarah Lynn Debolt and Paul James Dudish
>> Victor Anthony DeCosta Jr. and Theresa-Marie Kaleialoha Kaio
>> Tywanne Marie Dennis and Robert Varico Hudson Jr.
>> Kai Anthony Digney and Lilyan Rose Gat
>> Jayme Marie Douglas and Ryan Patrick Hill
>> Andrea Tara Duncan and Russell Edward Evans
>> Richard William Gadue and Maria Mildred Amparo
>> Kelsey Kay Garland and Tucker Arnold Wentworth
>> Kamie Lynn Garner and James Christian Madson
>> Stephanie Julie Gonsalves and Adam Shane De Rego Jr.
>> Adam John Goodger and Brianna Bonney
>> Antony Kevin Hill and Claire Louise Grant
>> Nicolas Andreas Huzella Hadjou and Katherine Mari Goodman
>> Ashlynn Crystal Awapuhikealohalani Yaeko Ishikawa and Michaelangelo Vega-Ortiz
>> Gavin Tate Jennings and Skylar Dayle Williams
>> Leon Ajayi Johnson and Jazzmina Niama Moore
>> Jenny Kyung Kim and Lance Manuel Kahiwahiwa Powell
>> Timothy Ryan Lozano and Martine Daryn Hawthorne
>> Liam Patrick Lynch and Rose Marie Gaioni
>> Kentaro Pete Maeda and Yoshiko Okahiro
>> Michelle Teresa Martinez and Justin Thomas Jefferies
>> Stephanie Rose McCormack and Brent Mitchell Donenfeld
>> Hunter-Lee Bonita Kamakamaeu‘ilani Meyers and Jordan Perry Kamaluonalani Bullard
>> Justin Nicholas Miller and Danielle Dominique Keller
>> Jeffrey Gordon Myall and Alexis Bernice Noreen Lemay
>> Alice Christina Nalbandian and Brandon Michael Pierce
>> Amanda Kathleen Nelis and Edward Thomas Hartman
>> Cathy Nguyen and Andrew Johnathan Barron
>> Thomas Anthony Wilis Oakheart and Marissa Nohara Catoto
>> Kenia Estefani Orellana and Carlos Steven Velasquez-Hernandez
>> Matthew Makalii Oshima and Elizabeth Milai Harada Yoshikawa
>> Kristina Rae Paulhus and Matthew Maurice Bedard
>> Sheena Mae Raquedan Ragmac and Rexelle Mars Labuguen Alonzo
>> Kelsey Lee Reynolds and Zachary Michael Timko
>> Samuel Cornelius Rodgers and Erica Celeste Rothkopf
>> Hannah Carmila Sackett and Mckenna Louise Hollingsworth
>> Brittany Anne Siguenza and Elijah Teizn Beck Cruz
>> Matthew Kennedy Stine and Amy Elizabeth Higham
>> Destiny Trujillo and Weston Phillip Sarver
>> Alex Michael Uehara and Jaslyne Alyssa Kam
>> Hector Vasquez Jr. and Clarissa Lynette Cruz
>> Raul Armando Vazquez and Loren Brooke Castaneda
>> Sarah Jane Vines and Matthew Joseph Brownson
>> Myia Munee Weaver and Austin Reece Booth
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 23-29
>> Shia Areum Agapay
>> Lokela Kamana Ken Bannister
>> Gunner Warren Kekoa Bess
>> Thomas Keshawn Bethea
>> Leia Naomi Boulware
>> Vibe Raya Aiko Burke
>> Jett Jay Keanu Mamoru Camlin
>> Sawyer James Guest
>> Bella Rose Ramos Hernandez
>> Kaexara Malina Ishibashi
>> Hedy Liu
>> Luna Rosa Esteli Mendez
>> Naea Ealakalehuamamomaikahalawaiikaponili‘ula Elfriede Kupahu Miyaki
>> Alexander David Mosychuk
>> Keahonui ‘A‘ali‘ikumakani Nunies
>> Skylar Raelee Pittis
>> Garrett Ellis Reaves
>> Luca Binx Ruybal
>> Ozzy Luis Ikaika Swenson-Stewart
>> Aero Keanu Taylor
>> Riley Drew Valix
>> Quincy Diego Van Antwerp Jr.
>> Madilyn Helen Vest
