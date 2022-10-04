Director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture sworn in

Rogerene “Kali” Arce was sworn in today as the director of Maui County’s newly established Department of Agriculture.

Arce, a Molokai resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than 30 years of experience in the local agriculture industry, was appointed director by Mayor Michael Victorino and last month was confirmed by the Maui County Council.

“Under Kali Arce’s leadership, we are making progress toward re-establishing agriculture as a key segment of our economy,” Victorino said in a statement. “With support from our new Department of Agriculture, farmers are helping to provide our residents with fresh produce and higher-paying jobs, apart from the hospitality industry.”

The agriculture department was established this year after voters in 2020 approved an amendment to the Maui County Charter to create it to help farmers and ranchers while also increasing the amount of locally grown food.