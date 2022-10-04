comscore Growth of electric vehicles sparks demand for more fast-charging stations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Growth of electric vehicles sparks demand for more fast-charging stations

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:38 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER A Volta charging station, above, at a Kaneohe Safeway on Monday displayed a benefit of using an electric vehicle.

    A Volta charging station, above, at a Kaneohe Safeway on Monday displayed a benefit of using an electric vehicle.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER A Tesla was getting “fueled up” Monday by a Volta charging station at a Kaneohe Safeway.

    A Tesla was getting “fueled up” Monday by a Volta charging station at a Kaneohe Safeway.

  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC Hawaiian Electric has installed two charging stations at Bishop Museum.

    Hawaiian Electric has installed two charging stations at Bishop Museum.

For Doorae Shin of Honolulu, the most practical way to charge up her electric vehicle is with a publicly accessible fast charger, but she can find only a few viable in-town options. Read more

