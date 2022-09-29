Hawaiian Electric adds two EV fast chargers at Bishop Museum

Hawaiian Electric has unveiled a new electric vehicle charging station at Bishop Museum in Kalihi, offering two more fast chargers to its suite of offerings on Oahu.

The two fast chargers can provide about 40 miles of additional range for a typical EV in 15 minutes for a fee.

They are located at the Bishop Museum parking lot, colorfully decorated with a renewable energy motif created by local husband-and-wife art duo, Matthew and Roxanne Ortiz, or Wooden Wave.

Hawaiian Electric plans to install another fast charger at the Waikiki-Kapahulu library in late October — which would be its first fast charger at a public library. Another fast charger is slated to be installed later this year at Kailua Town Center.

With these additions, Hawaiian Electric will own and operate 32 fast chargers at 28 locations across Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii island.

The charging rates vary by island and are adjusted for time of use, according to Hawaiian Electric, with lower rates during daytime hours to encourage charging when solar energy is abundant.

On Oahu, rates midday, or from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., are 49 cents per kilowatt-hour.

During “on-peak” hours, 5 to 10 p.m., rates go up to 57 cents per kilowatt-hour. During “off-peak” hours from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m., rates are 54 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The announcement comes during National Drive Electric Week, a nationwide celebration aimed at raising awareness of the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, and more.