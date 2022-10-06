PHOTO: Rainy day cheer

RAINY DAY CHEER: Children walk by vibrant umbrellas adorning the walls and ceiling of the Inawashiro Herb Garden greenhouse in Fukushima prefecture. The scene is breathtaking when reflected in water on the greenhouse floor. The display, “Umbrella Sky,” features 740 umbrellas and draws more than 1,000 weekend visitors. It runs through Oct. 31.
