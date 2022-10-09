comscore Editorial: Stadium mired in leadership chaos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Stadium mired in leadership chaos

  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Aloha Stadium in seen on Sept. 23.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aloha Stadium in seen on Sept. 23.

There are as many thoughts about how, whether and where to build a replacement Aloha Stadium as people in its stands, at least in its heyday. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Real Red Hill oversight

Scroll Up