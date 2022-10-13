comscore Academic proficiency in Hawaii’s public schools improves but lags pre-pandemic levels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Academic proficiency in Hawaii’s public schools improves but lags pre-pandemic levels

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>The encouraging growth we are seeing is a testament to our educators who are counteracting the effects of the pandemic.”</strong> <strong>Keith Hayashi</strong> <em>State schools superintendent</em>

    The encouraging growth we are seeing is a testament to our educators who are counteracting the effects of the pandemic.”

Hawaii’s public school students are starting to climb out of the academic slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with last year’s return to full in-person learning helping to push up test scores and other measures, according to the annual Strive HI report released Wednesday by the state Department of Education. Read more

