4.9-magnitude earthquake shakes Big Island, no tsunami threat

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:41 am
  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY A preliminary magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa on Hawaii island this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat to the rest of the state.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook the southeastern flank of Mauna Loa on Hawaii island this morning but does not pose a tsunami threat.

The temblor struck at 9:07 a.m., 4.9 miles south of Pahala at a depth of 7 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Although no tsunami is expected, some areas of the island may have experienced “strong shaking,” according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Hawaiian Electric on Hawaii island reported about 534 customers without power at 9:10 a.m. Crews are responding to the scene.

