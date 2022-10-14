Lanai resident cited for using illegal throw net

A Lanai resident has been cited for the use of an illegal throw net on the north side of the island.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources today said a Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officer patrolling the shoreline Thursday saw a man bending over a bucket near the water’s edge.

The DLNR said that the 34-year-old man “attempted to hide the bucket” when he looked in the DOCARE officer’s direction. The officer retrieved the bucket and found what turned out to be an illegal throw net with dozens of fish inside.

The net had a stretched mesh measurement of half an inch, smaller than the 2 inches required under the Hawaii Administrative Rules.

There were 58 iao, or bait fish, and 12 oama in the net and bucket, the DLNR reported. The net, bucket and fish were recovered as evidence.

The man was cited for possessing an illegal throw net, which is a petty misdemeanor. He is scheduled to appear in Lanai District Court on Nov. 15.

Suspicious activities regarding natural resources violations can be reported through DOCARE’s 24-hour tip line at 808-643-3567 or the DLNRTip app.