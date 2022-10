Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I have seen letters regarding electric rate increases, but not in terms of cost per kilowatt hour.

I just received my September bill of $172.26 for 394 kilowatts. A cost of 43.72 cents per kilowatt hour. My bill for last November for the exact same 394 kilowatts was $115.01. A cost of 29.19 cents per kilowatt hour. This is an almost 50% increase over 10 months ago.

I realize cost of oil and the closing of our only low-sulfur coal-burning plant, which generated electricity at 6 cents per kilowatt hour, are prime reasons. The plant should be reopened until the cost of oil reduces.

This is not the time. Something needs to be done now. I have already bought all Energy Star appliances and do not have air conditioning. As a retiree and living on Social Security and savings, this in unacceptable. These are the highest rates in America.

Donald Bultman

Kapolei

Tulsi Gabbard’s politics never really mattered

As far as Tulsi Gabbard’s most recent efforts to inject herself into the news by publicly reneging on her obligations again, may I quote Rhett Butler from “Gone With the Wind” (who also finally had enough of capriciousness), “Frankly … I don’t give a damn” (“Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially no longer a Democrat,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12).

As far as I’m concerned, it no longer matters what party she belongs to or what she does. She is a “has-been” now and always was.

James T. Nakata

Kaneohe

Gabbard speaks truth about Democratic Party

Thank you, Tulsi Gabbard, for your comments against our Democratic leadership and where it is taking this country (“Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially no longer a Democrat,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12). It’s as if she was reading my mind. I’m a longtime Democrat. But lately, I’ve been disappointed in the way the Democrats have failed this country.

I listen to several independent national radio programs and one would be surprised to learn that many Americans agree with her assertions concerning our Democratic leadership. Many believe that we are a country divided, in disarray and headed for ruin.

I believe Gabbard was absolutely correct in her views, and she will always have my support in the political arena.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

Glad to see headlines about Wahine victory

After leaving disparaging comments about the inequities of the sports headlines (normally Wahine volleyball versus Warrior football), I’m glad to see that University of Hawaii Wahine volleyball got some headlines last weekend (“Wahine overcome key injury to repel UCSD,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). The Wahine worked hard and didn’t quit and came out on top.

I am sure the Warriors did the same, and hope they will be triumphant this coming weekend.

Go ’Bows and go Warriors!

Bob Mariano

Salt Lake

Cal Thomas ignores Trump’s immorality

The irony is too rich to ignore.

Cal Thomas waxed on a great length about the importance of morality and seemed to blame same-sex marriage for the downfall of civilization as we know it (“When we ignore immorality, it will take over our society,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). From there, he jumps to school shootings, street violence and anti-Americanism being caused by the rejection (he doesn’t authenticate this) of the “two-parent male-female home.”

His worries about his definition of morality completely ignores what is addressed right above his column: Donald Trump (“Donald and Herschel: an unholy political alliance,” Star-Advertiser, Maureen Dowd, Oct. 11). Give the ex-president credit. He has probably done more to demolish morality than anyone else in this country, with his bragging, groping, lying, hypocrisy, lewdness and womanizing.

Now, Herschel Walker, no description is needed, except to note he claims to have modeled himself on his hero, Trump. That seems to be the one thing (besides carrying a football) he is good at.

Thomas wondered early in his column if there “were any standards left when it comes to human relations.” Look at the ex-president, Cal, to find your answer.

Phyllis Hanson

Kailua-Kona

Thomas, Republicans show moral hypocrisy

Cal Thomas said that when we ignore immorality, it will take over our society (“When we ignore immorality, it will take over our society,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 11). I wondered if it was the repeated ignoring of the blatant immorality of Donald Trump and now Herschel Walker and the like he was complaining about.

Thomas should look at his party as the main “ignorers of immorality.” It even extends beyond personal immorality to ignoring the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol to stop a transfer of power. When this level of hypocrisy has taken over a political party, that is when society is in trouble. Let’s pray democracy does not get taken over next.

Richard DeRobertis

Kailua

Everyone should vote to protect their rights

Regarding the article about a lackluster election year in Hawaii (“Observers give isle election a zzz rating,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10): We all know that the rich are prompt in their participation in voting in every election year. We also know that the nonwealthy tend to vote less than the rich.

This makes it even more important for everyone to get up and vote this coming Election Day. It’s not enough for citizens to voice their opinions. Voting is the other half of making sure your civil rights are counted.

Michael Nomura

Kailua

