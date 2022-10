Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is great that Social Security benefits will be raised to offset inflation and cost-of-living increases (“Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Oct. 13). But there is something fundamentally inconsistent and contradictory about giving those benefits and then turning around and taxing them, especially for the many persons for whom the benefits are the major or only source of income.

Give with the right hand, then take away with the left. Government at work.

Lunsford Phillips

Kailua

Question whether new stadium needed

There appears to be considerable debate over the form Aloha Stadium II should take.

Dave Reardon said we can all agree on three things: It should be home to more than football; it needs to generate a steady income; and it needs to be multi-use (“New stadium should reflect who we are, be multi-use facility,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 9). That’s a nice wish list, but it’s putting the cart before the horse.

The fundamental question is this: What events on Oahu really need an outdoor venue with seating for 20,000? Only two come to mind: University of Hawaii football and rock concerts, and that doesn’t seem to be enough to justify a whole new stadium complex.

When considering any additional uses for a new stadium, such as parties or business meetings, you have to ask yourself: Why would you hold these out at Aloha Stadium, when there are so many other existing options such as hotel public spaces already available, and in more convenient locations?

Aloha Stadium II seems to be a solution looking for a problem. Perhaps it’s time to seriously question whether it’s needed at all.

Edward Conklin

Waikiki

Gabbard article needed balance

This non-think piece was published without comment or any attempt at balance (“Former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard officially no longer a Democrat,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12). Gabbard’s questionable position politically has always and only been about her self-aggrandizing media manipulation. It is unfortunate that no evaluation was demonstrated by your news staff.

The divisive and irrational language used is presented without interrogation by reasonable thinkers, which demonstrates either complicity or cowardice on your part. I am terribly disappointed by your lack of judgment and engagement, and wonder if your self-definition has begun to include seeing your function as equal to Twitter.

You are a news organization, presumably exercising some editorial evenhandedness. To quote Gabbard’s ignorant and inflammatory statements in their entirety demonstrates a reprehen- sible lack of responsibility.

Susan Nance

Hawaii Kai

Recycled plastic for roads makes sense

Using recycled plastic to build new roads would be a win-win situation for the environment and the people of Hawaii (“Hawaii Department of Transportation testing asphalt mixes designed to improve pavement, environment,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 12).

The hard-working people at the state Department of Transportation really knocked it out of the park! I never knew recycled plastic could be used in making roads. That’s why I read the newspaper every day, because every day I learn something new.

I would love to see more roads paved with discarded plastic recovered from the Papahanau- mokuakea National Monument. I hope the rest of the world takes notice as they are changing it for the better.

Francis Tirado

Kahaluu

Current PV systems good power backup

I disagree with Tim Gedney’s assertion that a photovoltaic system with battery still needs the grid to function (“PV system still depends on grid to function,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 10).

It is true that without batteries a rooftop PV system needs the grid to provide electricity, as I learned 10 years ago with my original system. A PV battery installation should include a gateway device that monitors and controls the flow of electricity between the grid, panels, batteries and house.

In June, two weeks after adding panels and batteries to my existing PV system, there was a power outage at 9:30 a.m. During the two-hour outage, electricity was provided by the panels when there was sufficient sunlight and the batteries during cloudy periods. A properly equipped and configured PV panel and battery system should provide electricity during the day with sufficient sunlight and at night with sufficient battery storage capacity.

Neal Eshima

Hawaii Kai

