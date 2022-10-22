Injured swimmer rescued off Waianae Coast

An injured swimmer was rescued offshore in Waianae this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

At around 10 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for a boater in distress several miles offshore from the Waianae coast. The caller reported an injured swimmer, described as a man in his 50s, who was on the boat.

The fire department inserted personnel onto the boat via its Air 1 helicopter and assessed the swimmer. Personnel also waited at the Waianae Boat Harbor for the boat, which was 30 minutes away, to arrive.

The boat arrived at the harbor and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel took over care of the swimmer at around 10:50 a.m.