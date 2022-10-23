Las Vegas Advisor: Arcade game room opens on Vegas Strip

As part of the slow, but ongoing, transformation of Bally’s to Horseshoe Las Vegas, the Arcade game room has opened in the space on the lower level previously occupied by the Bally’s race and sports book.

The 7,000-square-foot room has 80 games, including such classics as Skee-Ball, air hockey and a claw machine. You don’t need coins; all the machines are cashless, fed by an e-card, which also is used to redeem points for prizes.

As for the casino transformation, work continues to remove Bally’s signs outside the property. The rebranding is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Fontainebleau shopping: Speaking of slow-moving developments, not much has been reported about progress at the massive north-Strip Fontainebleau. However, details regarding the planned retail district have been released. It will occupy 90,000 square feet either “adjacent to or above” the 173,000-square-foot casino and dining spaces. Planned are 35 luxury retail stores on two levels. Fontainebleau is reportedly on track to open by the end of 2023.

Show closes: After opening to a fair amount of hype, the production show “Amystika” has closed at Paris after less than a six-month run. The quick closing was something of a surprise, given the affiliation with Strip stalwart Criss Angel, who was a focus of the advertising, though he didn’t appear in the show.

Buffet closes: The MGM Grand Buffet has closed, but not permanently. The closure is for renovations and the retooled buffet is scheduled to reopen Nov. 14.

Question: Are there any football-betting promotions this year?

Answer: As it has for the past several years, the Westgate SuperBook is offering a deal on football wagers. Starting at 3 p.m. on Thursdays, -105 pricing is offered on pro and college football sides, which means you wager $105 to win $100, as opposed to the traditional $110/$100 arrangement. The lower “lay” price lowers the casino advantage to 2.4% from 4.5%.

