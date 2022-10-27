‘Silver’ video game contest promotes well-being of seniors

SAITAMA >> On the third Wednesday of every month, older adults take on younger people in a sumo-themed video game event, Silver eSports: Grand Sumo in Saitama, held at a public spot. The goal of the friendly competition is to promote the well-being of seniors through e-sports. In Japan the term “silver” often refers to seniors.

The venue’s decor mimics Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo arena, where grand sumo tournaments are held. Banners and Japanese flags are on display as they are in the arena; a poster reads “Manin onrei” (“Thank you for a full house”), creating a festive atmosphere.

Competitors show their stuff playing a commercially available video game, “Tsuppari Ozumo.” One special feature of this particular contest is the control device, which has large buttons for easy use by aged fingers.

Participants wear chonmage (topknot-style wigs) to resemble sumo wrestlers. Then the game’s gyoji referee calls out “Hakkeyoi, nokotta!” to signal the start of the sumo bout. Players perform effective sumo techniques via joystick and buttons.

Sumo was selected for the monthly event for its simple rules. The game is easy to play in part because its console is easy to operate.

Grand Sumo in Saitama was launched in 2018 by the local nonprofit Saitama Shimin Network, which organized an association dedicated to promoting the well- being of seniors through playing e-sports. The events are based on the belief that when people move their fingers, the dexterity can sometimes prevent cognitive decline.

The association includes 40 members and is run by volunteers. Membership is free.

At a recent event, about 30 people gathered to play. The group included a number of first-time participants from not just Saitama, but other areas as well; players ranged from a 17-year-old high school student to a 90-year-old man.

“Many elderly people tend to always stay home,” said Saitama resident Takashi Morita, 87, chairman of the e-sports association. “If they are given chances to go out to enjoy playing e-sports with other people and then have dinner with them, it contributes to maintaining their muscles and having them (interact) more.

“It can activate our brains and help prevent the decline of our cognitive functions,” he said.

Morita stressed the importance of participants getting together instead of playing online at home.

“Our activities focus on enjoying interactions in a friendly atmosphere rather than competing to win,” he said. “But, by having an instinct to win through playing the video game, it will help us better enjoy our lives in a time when it is not impossible to live to 100 years old.”

The group is planning to hold additional competitions, at more locations.

It welcomes members and nonmembers of all ages and genders, allowing young and old competitors to inspire one another.