Kudos to the city for finally prioritizing the needs of people over cars via the new crosswalk configurations along Ala Moana Boulevard, the Ala Wai Boulevard bike lane improvements and now the designated bus lane along Kuhio Avenue, all in pedestrian, bike and transit-rich Waikiki.

These improvements reflect the demands of residents and visitors, implementation of our Complete Streets policies, and solid sustainability tools for our neighborhood.

Cars have other road options to bypass Waikiki, which is what most residents and visitors to Waikiki prefer drivers do anyway.

Waikiki has always been a pedestrian-first community and these improvements show the city takes this policy seriously.

Jeff Merz

Waikiki

Naive notions, beliefs threaten our country

The threats to and divisions in this country long preceded the events at our nation’s Capitol (“With America so divided and threatened, who are we really?,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 23).

Could it be that former President Donald Trump accurately sensed an underlying feeling in this country that he adroitly used in his Make America Great Again campaign?

“How did we slumber so negligently” — not establishing societal, legislative and economic restraints, not appreciating the negative influences of the internet and social media, not address- ing the unfairness and partisan stances of TV and radio broadcasts — and not identifying First Amendment abuses as the key threat to our country?

We have held onto just too many naive notions and beliefs involving our leaders, political parties, governmental customs and norms.

As William French asked, “Is this who we as a people want to be?”

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

Thomas should have opposed Trump sooner

Why did Cal Thomas think he needed to write a column that concludes, “Donald Trump should not be able to appoint himself the only Republican presidential candidate in 2024” (“Trump can’t anoint himself only GOP presidential hopeful,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 25)?

Does he have some remorse for years of blindly supporting Trump, during which time Trump effectively destroyed and dismantled the GOP? The rump Trump Party follows the fearless leader wherever he goes, however off the wall. Thomas’ thoughts are too little, too late.

Typical.

Edward B. Hanel Jr.

Kailua

People with guns should display their licenses

In response to Harry Ozols (“Trained person with gun can make streets safer,” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Oct. 25), I would agree if the person carrying a weapon was trained in gun use and successfully completed a safety course certified by the Honolulu Police Department, including a psychological examination conducted by a state-certified psychologist or psychiatrist. And that they carried a clearly visible HPD-issued license and certificate indicating the person is carrying a concealed or visible weapon. Only then would I feel safe.

Paul Schultz

Aina Haina

Extinctions happening with uncommon speed

Congratulations to Kamehameha Schools, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Three Mountains Alliance for their contributions in finding, protecting and regenerating Delissa plants on Hawaii island that were thought to be extinct in the wild (“Thought to be extinct in the wild, native plant found on Big Island,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13).

Nevertheless, according to National Geographic and other scientific organizations, extinctions are occurring hundreds of times faster than they would naturally. They contend that if this rate of extinctions continues, our planet will undergo a sixth (known) mass extinction.

Everyone is aware that all species will go the way of dinosaurs in time, as over 99% of all species already have. But the rapidity of massive dying is astounding when viewed on a geologic scale. Just last week it was announced that a billion snow crabs near Alaska are “missing” compared to years past.

These changes do not have to be inevitable, but they will be inevitable if they are not acknowledged by our leaders and constructive measures are not taken.

Robert Griffon

Makiki

