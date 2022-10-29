Wyoming runs over Hawaii in 27-20 win

Dawaiian McNeely broke a 61-yard touchdown run on third-and-2 early in the fourth quarter and Wyoming battled back from a 10-point deficit to defeat Hawaii 27-20 tonight in a Mountain West Conference football game at Ching Complex.

McNeely was one of three different Cowboys to record a run of at least 35 yards as the Cowboys (6-3, 4-1) wore down Hawaii’s defense to pick up their third consecutive win.

D.Q. James led all rushers with 179 yards on 14 carries. Wyoming finished with 365 total on the ground.

Hawaii (2-7, 1-3) entered the game averaging just 131 rushing yards allowed in its first three conference games. UH is guaranteed a losing record in the regular season for the second straight year.

Brayden Schager threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Dedrick Parson in the first quarter to put Hawaii ahead early and Matthew Shipley, who earlier had a field goal bounce off the left upright, booted a 29-yarder with 11:37 to go in the second quarter to give UH a 10-0 lead.

Hawaii, which had outgained Wyoming 144 to 38 in total yards at that point, finished with 350 total yards for the game.

Schager finished 23-for-45 for 205 yards and two touchdowns. UH scored on a 20-yard field goal to cap its opening drive of the second half after it decided to take the point facing fourth-and-goal at the Wyoming 3.

On the drive following McNeely’s go-ahead touchdown run, UH faced a fourth-and-7 at the Wyoming 42 with 12:09 to go.

After calling a timeout, Rainbow Warriors coach Timmy Chang elected to go for it. Schager hit Chuuky Hines on a crossing route but he was tackled way short of the marker.

Wyoming marched back down the field and quarterback Andrew Peasley converted a third-and-15 with a 25-yard pass to set up his 4-yard TD run to make it 27-13 with 4:12 remaining.

Schager threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zion Bowens with 1:40 remaining for the final margin. Wyoming recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

