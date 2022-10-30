comscore Cowboys run down Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Cowboys run down Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.
  • 2022 October 29 SPT - Photo by Steven Erler / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Warriors defensive back Peter Manuma (33) disrupted a pass attempt by Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) during the first half of a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys played on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field, Honolulu, Hawaii for the Paniolo Trophy.

    2022 October 29 SPT - Photo by Steven Erler / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Warriors defensive back Peter Manuma (33) disrupted a pass attempt by Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) during the first half of a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys played on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field, Honolulu, Hawaii for the Paniolo Trophy.

  • 2022 October 29 SPT - Photo by Steven Erler / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Warriors running back Dedrick Parson (31) took a screen pass to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys played on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field, Honolulu, Hawaii for the Paniolo Trophy.

    2022 October 29 SPT - Photo by Steven Erler / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Hawaii Warriors running back Dedrick Parson (31) took a screen pass to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a game between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the Wyoming Cowboys played on Saturday October 29, 2022 at Clarence T.C. Ching Field, Honolulu, Hawaii for the Paniolo Trophy.

The one who got away helped lead the way in Wyoming’s 27-20 victory over Hawaii in Saturday night’s football game at the Ching Complex. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Oct. 29, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 30, 2022

Scroll Up