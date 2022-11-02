Man cited after his dog is seen harassing Hawaiian monk seal

State officials say a 52-year-old man has been cited by multiple agencies after his dog was seen harassing an endangered Hawaiian monk seal last month at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources said the incident occurred on Oct. 10, but the man was cited this week after authorities tracked him down as the owner of the dog captured on video by a witness.

In the video released by DLNR, a medium-sized, short-haired white dog with a brown spot on its back, is seen running up to the monk seal and barking at it while it is resting on the shoreline. The dog is wearing a harness but is not leashed.

DLNR said the man is being fined by the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement as well as the National Park Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

DOCARE is citing the man for the harassment of an endangered and threatened species under state law, and permitting a dog to stray under the Hawaii County code. NPS law enforcement is citing the man for failure to restrain a pet and disturbance of wildlife activities, and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is citing the man for a violation of the federal Endangered Species Act.

The man is scheduled for a court appearance Jan. 26 in Kona District Court for the state and county charges, DLNR said.

The NPS charges are considered petty misdemeanors, and the man can pay fines of $80 and $130, respectively, for the two violations to avoid going to court, DLNR said. For NOAA, charges are civil in nature, and fines will be determined in accordance with the agency’s penalty policy.

Law enforcement agencies are not identifying the man because those cited in the past for monk seal harassment have received multiple death threats via social media.

NOAA recommends that people remain at least 50 feet from monk seals resting on shorelines, and keep dogs leashed at beaches where the endangered seals are present for the pet’s own safety as well as to respect the laws.

Incidents of wildlife harassment can be reported to 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app.