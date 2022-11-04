Letters: Endorsements of Har, LoPresti disappointing

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Your endorsements of state Reps. Sharon Har and Matt LoPresti despite field sobriety test incidents is disappointing (“Some tough choices for Senate, House,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 26).

Their conduct evidenced a lack of personal responsibility, a lack of concern for public safety and an “abovethe- law” attitude inappropriate for any elected official.

Har drove the wrong way on a oneway street, then refused a field sobriety test. LoPresti, with a previous drunken driving conviction, had a blood alcohol level of 0.139 (“Judge dismisses DUI charge against state lawmaker Matthew LoPresti,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 2). During campaigning, LoPresti said he was simply parked on Fort Weaver Road, blamed the officer (without mentioning the blood test), and that he “stood up for his rights” by refusing the field sobriety test.

Candidates choosing to drive after drinking, then defending their actions by blaming medication or the police officer, should not earn endorsement by any newspaper, nor should such irresponsible incumbents receive voter support. I expect more from the Star- Advertiser and Hawaii deserves more.

David Rathgeber

Ewa Beach

