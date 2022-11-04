comscore Letters: Endorsements of Har, LoPresti disappointing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Endorsements of Har, LoPresti disappointing

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY HPD This image made from a screenshot of body cam footage shows a police officer talking to Rep. Matthew LoPresti about taking a field sobriety test on suspicion of drunk driving.

    COURTESY HPD

    This image made from a screenshot of body cam footage shows a police officer talking to Rep. Matthew LoPresti about taking a field sobriety test on suspicion of drunk driving.

  • COURTESY HPD On the night of Feb. 22, Honolulu police arrested State Rep. Sharon Har (D, Kapolei-Makakilo) for suspicion of drunken driving.

    COURTESY HPD

    On the night of Feb. 22, Honolulu police arrested State Rep. Sharon Har (D, Kapolei-Makakilo) for suspicion of drunken driving.

Your endorsements of state Reps. Sharon Har and Matt LoPresti despite field sobriety test incidents is disappointing (“Some tough choices for Senate, House,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Oct. 26). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

Scroll Up