comscore Letters: Public buildings should be more accessible | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Public buildings should be more accessible

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hats off to Andrew Gomes at the Star-Advertiser and Heather Ferguson of Common Cause for addressing the issue of locked public buildings, especially the Kalanimoku Building (“Public offices are not so public,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Making progress on vacation rentals

Scroll Up