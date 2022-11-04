Letters: Public buildings should be more accessible

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hats off to Andrew Gomes at the Star-Advertiser and Heather Ferguson of Common Cause for addressing the issue of locked public buildings, especially the Kalanimoku Building (“Public offices are not so public,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 31).

At 69, I am still working, and a large part of my job is conducting land research at the Bureau of Conveyances research room. I am disabled, have balance issues and use a cane; therefore, using the two steep ramps on Punchbowl and Beretania streets or the steep and narrow stairs with no handrails is not an option for me, as all increase my chance of taking a bad fall.

I need an elevator. Why can’t a security guard be stationed at the door like at the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building? Maybe a call to the U.S Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is warranted. Or perhaps the government is willing to wait to be sued by someone who is injured by this policy?

Wendy Tolleson

Makiki

