Kayaking kupunas rescued off of Portlock

Honolulu lifeguards rescued two kayakers in distress in waters in East Oahu this morning.

Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 caller onshore who said two kayakers, a man and a woman described to be in their early 80s, became separated from their kayaks in waters off of Portlock near Spitting Caves and were seen standing on a reef about 100 yards offshore just after 8 a.m., the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Lifeguards brought the pair to the shore via personal watercraft.

There were no serious injuries reported.