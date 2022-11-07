Kayaking kupunas rescued off of Portlock

Honolulu lifeguards rescued two kayakers in distress in waters in East Oahu this morning.
Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 caller onshore who said two kayakers, a man and a woman described to be in their early 80s, became separated from their kayaks in waters off of Portlock near Spitting Caves and were seen standing on a reef about 100 yards offshore just after 8 a.m., the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
Lifeguards brought the pair to the shore via personal watercraft.
There were no serious injuries reported.
