Letter: New concealed-carry laws required for state

Current concealed-carry laws are out of date and need to be repealed. Currently, issuing permits for concealed carry fall under the jurisdiction of county police chiefs.

For example, in Honolulu, the licensee shall carry only one firearm, it must be listed on the license, carried in a specific holster, and a proficiency test passed for targets at different distances and a passing score must be made for each distance.

Maui, Hawaii and Kauai counties have their own regulations (“Honolulu lags other counties on concealed-carry gun licenses,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 3).

Our lawmakers must make new state requirements for the issuance of concealed-carry licenses. They can look at the concealed-carry laws of other states when drafting the new legislation.

Peter Lee

Nuuanu

