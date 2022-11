Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is wrong to say the decision to restore public access to radio traffic belongs to Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan (“City declines to restore public access to the radio traffic of first responders,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10).

This is an important policy call, and the City Council and mayor should be involved in the decision, not just one agency head.

I understand the mayor’s desire to listen to the chief’s concerns. But the final decision should be made by the City Council and mayor with public input.

Transparency and openness in government are paramount for our society, and the system that worked for years seemed just fine. Improve the system as needed and update the technology.

However, allowing for limited access to first responder calls serves a useful purpose. Our elected officials need to show oversight and be involved in this issue.

The case in Waianae with HPD officers involved in a car chase and crash, then leaving the scene to later reappear, is reason enough to keep the channels open and provide necessary transparency (“No decision on charges 1 year after alleged Makaha police chase,” Star- Advertiser, Oct. 1).

Will Espero

Ewa Beach

