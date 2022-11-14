Vital Statistics: Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 4 to 9

>> Alejandra Aguilar-Maldonado and Wilson Andee

>> Alexandru-Daniel Arseni and Wiktoria Weronika Leniart

>> Timothy Francis Bailey and Nicole Danelle Tennis

>> Alyssa Michiko Batad and Brett Marshall Kaloea D’Amato

>> Jacob Hilarion Bumanglag and Christina Ai Justiniano

>> Giselle Cantu and Stephen Aaron Enriquez

>> Mary Dale Tampos Castolo and Nico Merrill Hordista

>> Michael Mun Chien Ching and Miao Ling Zhu

>> Adam Cortez and Gina Victoria Irene Coscarelli

>> Mark Steven Cruz and Yoshiko Komatsuzaki

>> Brandon William De La Mater and Madison Irene Minton

>> Larry Furban Elkins and Rosalva Vasquez Segovia

>> Renee Lynn Ellis and Paul Christopher Dean

>> Mary Eileen Claudia Foster Velazques and Khaled Reid Ajam-Oghli

>> Cory Nathaniel Haines and Christine Hermoso Reimer

>> Jared Donald Harrington and Meredith Jordan Cook

>> Isaac Herbert Kamakaokalani Hatori and Dara Lee Hiwalani Alcos

>> Bray Aalaonalani Hitzeman and Nainoa Lono Cullen

>> David Randolph Inge and Timothy Barry Goodwin

>> Katherine Minette Jones and John Michael Newberry

>> Alexandra Lynn Julbert and Cody Christopher Yanecko

>> Macie Ann Kilikina Kukonu and Homer Lee Schmucker

>> Kyle Michael Ladd and Deanna Renee Belyeu

>> Rafaela Theresa Lamorte and Luigi Antonio Coppola

>> Joey Vincent Lara and Lisa Romero

>> Zheasha-Love Ku‘upualahionaona Lolotai- Ramos and Dustin Kenekoa Newcomb

>> Jeffrey Kwai Sing Loo and Tsuzumi Kanaoka

>> Bryon Lee Malitz and Dawn Rene Beteag

>> Madeline Elizabeth Morales and Jacob Ian Peine

>> Belle Asheley Munoz and Esau Anthony Hernandez

>> Megan Sierra Ory and Devin Joseph Loosbrock Richardson

>> Denee Marie Perez and Emmanuell Francisco Pepe

>> Vladimir Nikolaevich Poplavkov and Melody Summer Javier Valdez

>> Elizabeth Marie Raebel and Sean Steven Pham

>> Kevin Natsuki Sakumoto and Hannah Maria Fernandez

>> Charles Julian Schott and Ashley Marie Palmby

>> Dominique Chryshawn Shelby and Brendan JaColby Lawrence

>> Nikita Ann Shields and Sherwin Arenas Ginez

>> Roger Keith Agbayani Sibayan and Abigail Dela Cruz Fontanilla

>> Bishop James Sparks and Savina Piros Clay

>> Danielle Marie St. Louis and Jeffrey Sheldon Boyer

>> Charles Chath Tithred and Elizabeth Aiono

>> Frank Hawkins Torralva and Sarah Suzanne Seargeant Torralva

>> Jonathan Edward Triesler and Cassidy Morgan Graves

>> Robert Lance Tyndale Sr. and Jocelyn Wabingga Lugue

>> Kelli Ann Akemi Zane and Tyler Shigeru Mililani Keaunui

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Nov. 4 to 9

>> Emma M. Koizumi

>> Makakoa Joseph Kamuela Nahulu-Roberts

>> Hunter Hina‘ea Kamehanaokalaikekai Switgall-Poepoe