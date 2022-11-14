Vital Statistics: Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, 2022

Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 4 to 9
>> Alejandra Aguilar-Maldonado and Wilson Andee
>> Alexandru-Daniel Arseni and Wiktoria Weronika Leniart
>> Timothy Francis Bailey and Nicole Danelle Tennis
>> Alyssa Michiko Batad and Brett Marshall Kaloea D’Amato
>> Jacob Hilarion Bumanglag and Christina Ai Justiniano
>> Giselle Cantu and Stephen Aaron Enriquez
>> Mary Dale Tampos Castolo and Nico Merrill Hordista
>> Michael Mun Chien Ching and Miao Ling Zhu
>> Adam Cortez and Gina Victoria Irene Coscarelli
>> Mark Steven Cruz and Yoshiko Komatsuzaki
>> Brandon William De La Mater and Madison Irene Minton
>> Larry Furban Elkins and Rosalva Vasquez Segovia
>> Renee Lynn Ellis and Paul Christopher Dean
>> Mary Eileen Claudia Foster Velazques and Khaled Reid Ajam-Oghli
>> Cory Nathaniel Haines and Christine Hermoso Reimer
>> Jared Donald Harrington and Meredith Jordan Cook
>> Isaac Herbert Kamakaokalani Hatori and Dara Lee Hiwalani Alcos
>> Bray Aalaonalani Hitzeman and Nainoa Lono Cullen
>> David Randolph Inge and Timothy Barry Goodwin
>> Katherine Minette Jones and John Michael Newberry
>> Alexandra Lynn Julbert and Cody Christopher Yanecko
>> Macie Ann Kilikina Kukonu and Homer Lee Schmucker
>> Kyle Michael Ladd and Deanna Renee Belyeu
>> Rafaela Theresa Lamorte and Luigi Antonio Coppola
>> Joey Vincent Lara and Lisa Romero
>> Zheasha-Love Ku‘upualahionaona Lolotai- Ramos and Dustin Kenekoa Newcomb
>> Jeffrey Kwai Sing Loo and Tsuzumi Kanaoka
>> Bryon Lee Malitz and Dawn Rene Beteag
>> Madeline Elizabeth Morales and Jacob Ian Peine
>> Belle Asheley Munoz and Esau Anthony Hernandez
>> Megan Sierra Ory and Devin Joseph Loosbrock Richardson
>> Denee Marie Perez and Emmanuell Francisco Pepe
>> Vladimir Nikolaevich Poplavkov and Melody Summer Javier Valdez
>> Elizabeth Marie Raebel and Sean Steven Pham
>> Kevin Natsuki Sakumoto and Hannah Maria Fernandez
>> Charles Julian Schott and Ashley Marie Palmby
>> Dominique Chryshawn Shelby and Brendan JaColby Lawrence
>> Nikita Ann Shields and Sherwin Arenas Ginez
>> Roger Keith Agbayani Sibayan and Abigail Dela Cruz Fontanilla
>> Bishop James Sparks and Savina Piros Clay
>> Danielle Marie St. Louis and Jeffrey Sheldon Boyer
>> Charles Chath Tithred and Elizabeth Aiono
>> Frank Hawkins Torralva and Sarah Suzanne Seargeant Torralva
>> Jonathan Edward Triesler and Cassidy Morgan Graves
>> Robert Lance Tyndale Sr. and Jocelyn Wabingga Lugue
>> Kelli Ann Akemi Zane and Tyler Shigeru Mililani Keaunui
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Nov. 4 to 9
>> Emma M. Koizumi
>> Makakoa Joseph Kamuela Nahulu-Roberts
>> Hunter Hina‘ea Kamehanaokalaikekai Switgall-Poepoe
