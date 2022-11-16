comscore Man, 47, arrested after he allegedly attacks girlfriend with hammer in Kailua
Man, 47, arrested after he allegedly attacks girlfriend with hammer in Kailua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly struck his girlfriend with a hammer in Kailua.

The assault occurred at an apartment building in the 200 block of Kapaa Quarry Place at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene. The woman, 40, declined to be taken to the hospital.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of second-degree assault.

