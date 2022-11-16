Man, 47, arrested after he allegedly attacks girlfriend with hammer in Kailua

Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old man after he allegedly struck his girlfriend with a hammer in Kailua.
The assault occurred at an apartment building in the 200 block of Kapaa Quarry Place at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the scene. The woman, 40, declined to be taken to the hospital.
Police arrested the man on suspicion of second-degree assault.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.