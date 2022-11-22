Fires char homes in Kaimuki, Makaha

Honolulu firefighters battled two separate residential fires in Kaimuki and Makaha.

Eleven units with 36 firefighters responded to the first fire at 938A 9th Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived, they saw light smoke emanating from the rear of the structure, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews brought the fire under control at about 7:15 p.m. and extinguished it shortly after 8:20 p.m.

Seven hours later, 12 units with more than 35 firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at a home in Makaha at about 3:40 a.m. today. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames emanating from the rear of a two-story structure, the fire department said.

The rear of the home partially collapsed shortly after firefighters arrived. No occupants were in the structure at the time.

The fire department said neighbors reported the structure was vacant, however, it appeared there may have been people living in the structure.

Bystanders also indicated electrical service to the home has been disconnected for a year.

Firefighters brought the fire under control by 4:17 a.m. and extinguished it just after 4:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the house fires. The causes of the fires are under investigation and damage estimates have yet to be determined.