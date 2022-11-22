Strong winds, high surf forecast for Thanksgiving Day

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement warning of a cold front that is forecast to move down the island chain from Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

The front is expected to bring a brief period of showers, followed by strong, northeast winds.

“Forecast confidence is high that most areas around the state will be impacted by these winds,” said NWS in its statement. “You may want to consider moving any planned outdoor Thanksgiving events to indoors, as well as postponing hanging any outdoor holiday decorations, which may become damaged or airborne with the strong winds.”

This morning, the front was east of Midway Island, according to forecasters, and expected to reach Kauai and Oahu Wednesday night, followed by Maui County early Thursday, or Thanksgiving morning, followed by Hawaii island midday.

Officials said additionally, a large, north swell is expected to build in from the west on Wednesday night, then fill in across the island chain through Thanksgiving Day.

The swell’s peak, which could reach warning levels, will potentially coincide with extreme high tides Thursday and Friday mornings.

“Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential of significant wave run-up along exposed north facing shores,” said NWS.

The north swell will be replaced by a northeast swell this weekend, which could potentially maintain advisory-level surf along many north-facing shores into Sunday. Both swells introduce the potential for harbor surges in Kahului and Hilo from Thanksgiving Day through the weekend.

An update will be provided 5 a.m. Wednesday.