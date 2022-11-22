comscore Officer in Makaha crash case granted city lawyer
Hawaii News

Officer in Makaha crash case granted city lawyer

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

A Honolulu police officer accused of leading two colleagues on a high-speed chase that allegedly caused a car crash that severely injured the driver and five passengers was granted taxpayer-funded legal counsel by the Honolulu Police Commission. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Elaine Panlilio and Joan Gachuhi

Scroll Up