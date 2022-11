Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Last in the nation, where early-detection screening for lung cancer is concerned. That’s where Hawaii ranks now, says the American Lung Association. This is also where things stood in June when a bill funding a working group was enacted. Its report, due at the end of July 2023, seeks to find out why those at risk of lung cancer don’t get the screening.

One needs to smoke the equivalent of a pack a day for 20 years to qualify as at-risk and get the screening. There must be many people who qualify.