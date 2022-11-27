comscore Letter: People should show respect for others
Editorial | Letters

Letter: People should show respect for others

  • Today
  • Updated 12:46 a.m.

The Nov. 21 and Nov. 24 letters to the Star-Advertiser regarding “Same-sex marriage an affront to God’s will” (Letters, Nov. 21), each have their points of view. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Bible says lots of things about sinful behavior

Scroll Up