Editorial | Letters

Letter: People should show respect for others

Today Updated 12:46 a.m.

The Nov. 21 and Nov. 24 letters to the Star-Advertiser regarding "Same-sex marriage an affront to God's will" (Letters, Nov. 21), each have their points of view.

What is needed is respect. Respect is accepting everybody for who they are, even when they are different from you or you don't agree with them. Everyone should be respected, whether they be straight or gay.

Respect will build feelings of trust, safety and well-being. For many, this respect may not come naturally or easily. It may need a lot of work and learning.

Franklin Young
McCully