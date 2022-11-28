Man dies in Kalihi house fire

A man died in an early morning house fire in Kalihi today.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the blaze in the 1800 block of Manaiki Place at about 1:40 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw the structure fully involved in flames, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 2:05 a.m. and extinguished it just after 2:15 a.m.

After crews extinguished the flames, firefighters located an unresponsive man in a bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Honolulu police also responded to the fire. The case has been classified as an unattended death.