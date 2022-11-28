comscore Letter: Solve real problems, not vacation rentals
Letter: Solve real problems, not vacation rentals

Reading your article, “City to ramp up enforcement of fines” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22), made me ponder the importance of trying to levy $10,000 fines on taxpaying property owners, when the city’s infrastructure continues to crumble and the homeless increase their illegal takeover of our parks, sidewalks and beaches. Read more

