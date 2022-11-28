Letter: Solve real problems, not vacation rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Reading your article, “City to ramp up enforcement of fines” (Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22), made me ponder the importance of trying to levy $10,000 fines on taxpaying property owners, when the city’s infrastructure continues to crumble and the homeless increase their illegal takeover of our parks, sidewalks and beaches.

Is this the mayor’s best use of resources, when there are endless deferred-maintenance projects to tend to? Transient vacation rentals affect a minutia of neighborhoods and do not create blight as some would like you to believe. In contrast, homeless pay no taxes, live off public property and are not fined 10 cents for the damage they cause. Is this equitable, or fair?

Furthermore, it is not the public’s duty to create housing for people — it’s the government’s, the same entity that regulates the taxes we pay and makes this state one of the most expensive to live in.

There are many things government can do to make things more affordable, so prioritize that and let the rest of us struggle to make ends meet.

The public should be levying fines on the city for gross neglect and mismanagement of our tax dollars. Get to work fixing up the city, mayor.

Bryan Holt

Aiea

