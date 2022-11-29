Letter: City should not pay for officer’s defense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The case involving the police officers in the Makaha crash was extremely poorly handled by the city Department of Corporation Counsel (“Officer in Makaha crash case granted city lawyer,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22). How on Earth was the decision made that taxpayer money will used to defend an officer who, to me, clearly made some very poor decisions?

Officer Joshua Nahulu should be directly responsible for his legal defense fees. It sounds as if he made a few really stupid decisions and had at least one personal ax to grind.

I’m just thinking public money should not be not utilized for this purpose.

Ted Haugum

Waikiki

