Tokyo train station to get Harry Potter makeover

TOKYO >> A train station in Tokyo will be transformed into a gateway for a new Harry Potter theme park scheduled to open in 2023.

Seibu Railway will renovate Toshimaen Station in Nerima ward, the closest station to the new park. It is being constructed on the site of the Toshimaen amusement park, which closed in 2020.

The station’s platforms will be redesigned to reflect the aesthetic of the Harry Potter film franchise.

The Seibu Toshima Line station will resemble Hogsmeade Station, with pillars and benches painted the same red color used at Hogs­meade.

Parts of Ikebukuro Station — the starting point of the Seibu Toshima Line — will also be given a Harry Potter-­themed refit.

The railway company said Platforms 1 and 2, where trains routed to and from Toshimaen Station arrive and depart, will resemble London’s King’s Cross Station.

Construction is expected to be completed in the spring.