Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s tenure in Congress is not ending well. Read more

U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele’s tenure in Congress is not ending well. Although the Office of Congressional Ethics has dismissed one allegation about keeping boundaries clear between his roles as a pilot for a company and as a congressman, there’s fresh trouble now. The panel is also airing complaints of inappropriate use of social media accounts for his recent gubernatorial campaign.

Kahele, who also served in the state Legislature, did undergo U.S. House ethics training. If he does return to politics, he’ll need a refresher.