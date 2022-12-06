Letter: Bus lanes improve roads for bikes, pedestrians

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to “Kuhio Avenue bus lane won’t improve traffic” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, Dec. 2): Of course it will, for bus riders, bikers and special- needs residents — but not for cars.

It is a solution that has proven its worth, in cities throughout the world. We should have bus-only lanes all over the island to incentivize using mass transit and bikes by allowing those modes their own lane to speed passage through city streets.

If drivers see bikes and buses whizzing by while they are stuck in the car traffic they created, maybe they will consider using alternative transportation as well.

Increasing speeds and quantities of cars on our streets is no longer the goal of transportation planning. Moving people efficiently, economically, sustainably and equitably, is.

Jeff Merz

Waikiki

