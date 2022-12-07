LIVE BLOG: Mauna Loa lava continues march toward highway

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page! This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

____

The Mauna Loa eruption has reached its 10th day as the lava flow marches slowly north toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which remains open to traffic in both directions.

As of Monday afternoon, the Fissure No. 3 lava flow was almost 1.5 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway, according to a civil defense update.

Visitors are reminded that areas adjacent to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Old Saddle Road and near the lava flow are closed for public safety.

At least 20 Hawaii Army National Guard troops were deployed Tuesday to Hawaii island’s “traffic hazard mitigation route” to help keep motorists and spectators safe in viewing the ongoing Mauna Loa eruption along old Saddle Road.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth last week announced the opening of a viewing area to relieve traffic congestion along Daniel K. Inouye Highway. The 4.5-mile route uses the old Saddle Road with the entrance located directly across from the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area.

No communities are currently at risk.