Man in his 60s dies in North Shore head-on collision

A man died and two others were injured in a head-on collision on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
Honolulu police and EMS responded to the area of Kamehameha Highway and Ashley Road at about 12:30 a.m. today. A man described to be in his mid-60s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics treated a 55-year-old woman and took her to a hospital in critical but stable condition. EMS also treated and took a 19-year-old man to a hospital in serious condition.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.
