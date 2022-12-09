comscore Man in his 60s dies in North Shore head-on collision
Man in his 60s dies in North Shore head-on collision

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A man died and two others were injured in a head-on collision on Oahu’s North Shore, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

Honolulu police and EMS responded to the area of Kamehameha Highway and Ashley Road at about 12:30 a.m. today. A man described to be in his mid-60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics treated a 55-year-old woman and took her to a hospital in critical but stable condition. EMS also treated and took a 19-year-old man to a hospital in serious condition.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

